Networking 101: Building professional connections in business

Building and maintaining strong professional relationships is important, whether you're just beginning your career or looking to advance to higher levels of leadership. Networking isn't just about collecting business cards or connecting on LinkedIn; it's about forging meaningful connections that can lead to opportunities, collaboration, and mutual growth.

Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting, understanding the fundamentals of networking is crucial for long-term success.

“Networking in a professional environment is usually about mutual benefit,” said Travis Leybeck, senior director of Student Engagement and Professional Services at Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University. Leybeck shared some of his insights on the importance of networking for professionals.

Networking is the lifeblood of career advancement. It opens doors to new opportunities, helps you stay informed about industry trends, and provides support when you need it most.

“Emotional intelligence is a key factor in being able to build and maintain strong business relationships,” Leybeck said. “Having an awareness of the level of a relationship and correlation with an ask will help make business relationships more productive.

“A common mistake of professionals diving into building a professional network is asking for a favor long before the mutual benefit is established,” he said. “Another common mistake is not closing the loop. It is important to follow-through, follow-up, and keep connections informed of progress.”

Here are a few ways to avoid mistakes and let networking help you:

Opportunities and growth: Networking opens doors to opportunities that might not be accessible otherwise. By connecting with others in your field, you can learn about job openings, business partnerships, or new projects. Many positions are filled through referrals and word of mouth, making a strong network invaluable for career advancement.

Knowledge and skill sharing: Interacting with a diverse group of professionals allows you to exchange ideas, learn new skills, and gain insights from others' experiences. Networking can expose you to different perspectives and innovative solutions to problems, helping you stay informed and adaptable in a rapidly changing world.

Support system: A strong network provides emotional and professional support. Whether you’re facing challenges at work or seeking advice on career decisions, having trusted contacts to turn to can make a significant difference. Networking fosters a sense of community, reducing the isolation that can come with challenging roles or career transitions.

Personal branding and visibility: Being active in your network increases your visibility within your industry. When people know who you are and what you’re capable of, they are more likely to think of you when opportunities arise. Networking helps you build and maintain your personal brand, elevating your reputation as a recognizable and respected figure in your field.

Learning and development: Networking isn’t just about what you can gain from others; it’s also about giving back. By sharing your own experiences and expertise, you can contribute to the growth of others, which in turn strengthens your network. This reciprocal relationship fosters continuous learning and development, both for you and your contacts.

Long-term relationships: Building strong professional relationships is essential for long-term success. Networking helps you establish connections that can evolve into mentorships, collaborations, or lifelong friendships. These relationships often lead to mutual support, knowledge sharing, and joint success over time.

“This is where the value of mentoring relationships can come into play,” Leybeck said. “Having and maintaining a trustworthy mentor who will give constructive feedback can help build emotional intelligence around business relationships.”

The core strategies for effective networking

Be genuine and authentic: Authenticity is key in networking. People can sense when you're being insincere or self-serving.

“Being authentic builds trust and credibility, which is the foundation of creating effective relationships,” Leybeck shared.

Instead, focus on building real connections by being yourself, showing genuine interest in others, and finding common ground.

Give before you take: Networking is not just about what you can get; it's about what you can give. Offer your expertise, share valuable resources, or introduce connections to others in your network. This not only helps others but also establishes you as a valuable connection.

“Express the desire to provide mutual benefit,” Leybeck said. “Establishing this expectation early on can help grow the relationship.”

Stay consistent: Building a network is not a one-time event. It requires consistent effort over time. Regularly attend industry events, reach out to connections, and stay active on professional networking platforms. This keeps you top of mind and strengthens your relationships.

“Make sure that there is consistent and meaningful communication,” Leybeck said. “A business relationship needs to continue to be nurtured to be meaningful.”

Follow up and stay in touch: After meeting someone new, always follow up with a message or email. Remind them of your conversation and express your interest in staying connected. Over time, continue to engage with them through occasional check-ins, sharing relevant content, or meeting up for coffee.

“Personalizing a request to connect is a key way to make sure that the request is meaningful,” Leybeck noted.

Diversify your network: Don’t limit your network to people within your industry or immediate circle. Diversifying your network can provide fresh perspectives, new opportunities, and a broader understanding of different industries.

Top tools and platforms for professional networking

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the go-to platform for professional networking. Beyond connecting with colleagues, it offers tools for content sharing, job searching, and professional development. Join LinkedIn groups related to your industry to engage with like-minded professionals.

Meetup

Meetup is a platform that allows you to find and create groups of people with similar interests. It’s an excellent way to meet people in your area who share your professional interests, whether through events or smaller, more informal gatherings.

Bumble Bizz

Bumble Bizz is a mode of the Bumble app designed for professional networking. It allows you to create a profile showcasing your expertise and swipe to connect with others in your industry.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a platform that allows you to find and attend networking events in your area. From conferences to local meetups, it’s a great resource for discovering opportunities to expand your network.

Blogs and resources to further your networking knowledge

Forbes networking articles

Forbes frequently publishes articles on networking, from how to leverage social media to networking best practices for entrepreneurs.

Harvard Business Review (HBR)

HBR provides insightful articles on networking strategies, especially for high-level professionals looking to advance their careers.

The Muse networking tips

The Muse offers practical advice for networking, from how to craft the perfect networking email to tips for following up after a networking event.

Networking blogs by Career Contessa

Career Contessa offers articles specifically aimed at women professionals, with tips on networking in male-dominated industries and balancing networking with other career responsibilities.

Networking for Introverts by Susan Cain

Susan Cain, the author of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking,” offers valuable advice for introverts who find traditional networking challenging in “Networking for Introverts,” a video chat.

Build your future through networking

Networking is an ongoing process that requires time, effort, and a genuine interest in others. By using these strategies and tools, you'll be well on your way to building a powerful network that can propel your career forward.

“Tools have made it possible to have a nearly limitless potential reach for professional networking,” Leybeck said. “However, it can also take some of the personal connection out of it as well.

“People who are seeking to build their network through virtual connections still need to maintain best practices related to networking.”

Remember, the goal is not just to connect but to create lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.