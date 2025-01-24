Slew of satellite projects aims to head off future wildfires

Scientists and engineers are hoping that the growing availability of satellite data will help tackle future deadly wildfires, after devastating blazes in Los Angeles.

Tech-focused groups are launching new orbiters as space launches get cheaper, while machine learning techniques will sift the torrent of information, fitting it into a wider picture of fire risk in a changing environment.

Satellites "can detect from space areas that are dry and prone to wildfire outbreaks.... actively flaming and smouldering fires, as well as burnt areas and smoke and trace gas emissions. We can learn from all these types of elements", said Clement Albergel, head of actionable climate information at the European Space Agency.

Different satellites have different roles depending on their orbit and sensor payload.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) is generally less than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) above the surface—compared with up to 14 km for an airliner.