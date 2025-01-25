From Swiggy's quick commerce race to investment landscape in 2025, our top stories of the week

1) Slow and steady of quick commerce

The quick commerce race in the Indian market is heating up, with players like Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon India, Big Basket, Flipkart, JioMart, and Swiggy's Instamart running to grab the biggest market share. In the latest issue of Forbes India, we looked at the co-founder and group CEO of Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety's quick commerce empire that consists of food delivery, Instamart, Bolt and out-of-home consumption vertical. Why and how is Swiggy firing on all cylinders? And can the 10-minute food and grocery delivery gambit help it take pole position?

2) Run for recogniton

When marathons are mentioned, names such as Eliud Kipchoge, Haile Gebrselassie, Samuel Wanjiru, Catherine Ndereba, and Grete Waitz are always discussed and applauded. These athletes competed and set various records while collecting silverware everywhere they went. But they also built fan-following and helped running become a recreational activity. Now, brands have woken up to the potential of this burgeoning market of running enthusiasts and are tapping into all the opportunities to grab their attention. Sponsoring more than 14 marathons, such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon, has upped TCS's brand value nearly ninefold since 2011. There's something for everyone in the race. Let's take a look at how brands are taking advantage.

3) Future of Indian startups

In the latest episode of Forbes India Tech Conversations podcast, Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop, partners at Accel, discuss the venture capital firm's views on the next decade of Indian startups. Accel recently announced its eighth India-focused fund, which is valued at $650 million. In this conversation, Anand and Prayank also discuss how startup founders and venture capitalists in India are evolving. New generations are coming to the fore, bringing more original ideas to the market and more technical and business know-how to their endeavours.