



Munich's transport company will soon launch its first-ever bus powered, in part, by solar energy. In collaboration with the startup Sono Motors, each bus powered with solar technology promises to save up to 2,500 liters of diesel and reduce local CO2 emissions by more than 6.5 tonnes a year.



Munich's transport company, Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft (MVG) and Sono Motors have announced the imminent launch of a bus equipped with 20 semi-flexible photovoltaic modules on the roof, capable of delivering a total power of more than 2,000 W. These modules cover a total area of 12 square meters.





