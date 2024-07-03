Tape A Tale: How Kopal Khanna's platform is enabling creative storytellers

Kopal Khanna's platform Tape A Tale provides a space for creative storytellers to tell their stories, while also offering brand collaborations and artist management
It all started as a passion project. Kopal Khanna, who worked as communications head at a company, had always been interested in storytelling, In 2017, she started an audio story website Tape A Tale, a platform for crowd sourced stories. To increase its reach, she decided to organise an offline event, a curated show of eight storytelling performances by artists with two open mics for anyone from the audience who wanted to perform. The show, in Mumbai, was also meant to give a platform to creative storytellers, from poets to performing artists.