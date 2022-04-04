The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.
—Warren Buffett
American business magnate
Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn’t, pays it.
—Albert Einstein
German-born theoretical physicist
The investor’s chief problem—and his worst enemy—is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.
—Benjamin Graham
American economist
The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.
—John Kenneth Galbraith
Canadian-American economist
Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.
—Charlie Munger
American investor & businessman
In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.
—Robert Arnott
American businessman
Know what you own, and know why you own it.
—Peter Lynch
American investor
You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realise it at the time.
—Shelby Cullom Davis
American businessman
Rapidly changing industries are the enemy of the investor.
—Mohnish Pabrai
Indian-American investor
The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.
—Philip Fisher
American investor
To be a successful business owner and investor, you have to be emotionally neutral to winning and losing. Winning and losing are just part of the game.
—Robert Kiyosaki
American businessman & author
Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.
—Shelby MC Davis
American investor & philanthropist
