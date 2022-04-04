



The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.

—Warren Buffett

American business magnate



Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn’t, pays it.

—Albert Einstein

German-born theoretical physicist



The investor’s chief problem—and his worst enemy—is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.

—Benjamin Graham

American economist



The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.

—John Kenneth Galbraith

Canadian-American economist



Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.

—Charlie Munger

American investor & businessman



In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable.

—Robert Arnott

American businessman



Know what you own, and know why you own it.

—Peter Lynch

American investor



You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realise it at the time.

—Shelby Cullom Davis

American businessman



Rapidly changing industries are the enemy of the investor.

—Mohnish Pabrai

Indian-American investor



The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.

—Philip Fisher

American investor



To be a successful business owner and investor, you have to be emotionally neutral to winning and losing. Winning and losing are just part of the game.

—Robert Kiyosaki

American businessman & author



Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.

—Shelby MC Davis

American investor & philanthropist





