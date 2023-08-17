Top 5 European getaways for solo women explorers

Hamburg. Image credit: ShutterstockW
ith its rich history, vibrant cultures, and extensive public transportation networks, Europe emerges as an inviting environment for solo women travellers. Accessories company Kipling
has compiled a travel index for women looking to go on a solo European adventure. The ranking created was meticulously crafted, considering various factors such as safety data, attractions, and the variety of activities provided by each destination. Here are the top five European getaways for solo women explorers in 2023.
1. Hamburg
Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany, is brimming with historical and cultural marvels waiting to be explored. It has a vibrant seafood scene and boasts a treasure trove of architectural marvels. Hamburg is also renowned for being Germany’s second greenest city and is best explored by foot or bicycle. Within the city lies Blankenese, a quaint village that offers seaside dining delights and enchanting outdoor theatre performances.Munich. Image credit: Shutterstock
2. Munich
Munich, Bavaria's capital, is well-known for its annual Oktoberfest. The city casts a spell that captivates every facet of your senses, from the allure of beer gardens and bustling street food stalls to the serenity of green spaces and architectural wonders such as the Adam Church. Viktualienmarkt is the city's oldest farmers' market that features an array of delights in over 100 stalls. Munich is also home to Englischer Garten, one of the world's largest urban parks.Edinburgh. Image credit: Shutterstock
3. Edinburgh
Edinburgh, the captivating Scottish capital, seamlessly intertwines history into its essence with its opulent cultural treasures, intricate Gothic architecture, winding cobblestone streets, and majestic castles. Nature aficionados can climb Arthur's Seat for panoramic views or stroll through the unmatched UNESCO heritage precinct of New Town. Stockbridge is a must-explore area, showcasing a lively coffee scene and charming thrift boutiques.Faro. Image credit: Shutterstock
4. Faro
Nestled in southern Portugal, Faro emerges as an ideal haven for solo travellers in pursuit of an enriching experience set against a sun-kissed backdrop. This coastal gem has much to explore from alluring beaches to historical treasures, notably its captivating Old Town. Wanderers venturing into this medieval sanctuary can stroll along narrow lanes that bear witness to a rich tapestry of 2,000 years of history.Dublin. Image credit: Shutterstock
5. Dublin
Dublin stands proud as the bustling capital of the Republic of Ireland. To truly embrace the city's vivacious spirit, kickstart your exploration with an exhilarating guided bike tour, which unveils a captivating array of attractions, including the iconic Dublin Castle. For solo adventurers, the Castle offers an opportunity to uncover its rich legacy through self-guided exploration. Dublin's cultural landscape is further enriched by an array of immersive museums, such as the Archaeology Museum, Natural History Museum, and the Museum of Decorative Arts. This city intertwines tradition and modernity to offer an unforgettable journey.