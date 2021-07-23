  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

43% Indian women are STEM grads but only 14% are employed as scientists, engineers

More women in India are opting for STEM courses and graduating, but very few are employed as scientists, engineers and technologists in research development institutions

By Mansvini Kaushik
Published: Jul 23, 2021 11:59:47 AM IST
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 01:02:47 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
"You need to sit behind the wheel to enjoy a Lamborghini"
Xiaomi's road to Internet-of-Things dominance