  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

54% of India's Covid-19 cases are in the 18-44 age group

More than half the total deaths are, however, in the 60+ demographic. Find out more in today's News by Numbers

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 3, 2020 12:46:45 PM IST
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 12:56:46 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Neymar tests positive for coronavirus, sources say