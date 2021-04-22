  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Earth Day 2021: Nature and its nemesis—how humans are trampling biodiversity globally

Humans are wreaking havoc on the Earth's biodiversity and many species of animals are being driven to extinction, as people impinge on the world's natural resources

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 22, 2021 02:50:21 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Why the $5 billion Hero group wants a pie of India's booming edtech space