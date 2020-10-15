  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

India projected to have 100 startup unicorns by 2025

Extensive research by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a startup networking and lobby group, shows many sectors recovering and thriving in India even as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali, Forbes India Staff
Published: Oct 15, 2020 02:28:14 PM IST
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 04:08:31 PM IST
Full Bio

I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.

startup ecosystem_bgImage: Shutterstock

By 2025, India will have 100 startups achieving the ‘unicorn’ status, about three times as many as there are today, according to a report released by TiE on Wednesday, a global network of entrepreneurs. The research for the report, conducted by Zinnov, a consultancy, showed that sectors such as healthcare, ed-tech and e-groceries were witnessing accelerated growth amid the pandemic.
“Although the immediate impact of the lockdowns on the Indian startup ecosystem was severe, we have been amazed to witness how quickly Indian founders have acted to reimagine their businesses,” Rajan Anandan, president, TiE Delhi-NCR, said in a release. “What has been most impressive is how many startups have reduced burn and improved their unit economics very rapidly.”
Earlier, in a presentation at a virtual conference to release the report, Anandan also pointed out that not all startups were doing well, and some have had to close down too. Some sectors such as travel and hospitality, have been the worst hit.
On the whole, “digitally-led segments have recovered much faster than anyone expected and in many spaces, demand is well ahead of pre-Covid levels,” he said. “Investor sentiment has also recovered quickly, and we expect the Indian unicorn club to steadily expand."
 

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Why the Code on Social Security, 2020, misses the real issues gig workers face
Sheryl Jyothi Cornelio: Trusted caregiver