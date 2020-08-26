James Anderson becomes first pacer in history with 600 Test wickets

It took 156 Test matches for James Anderson to reach his 600-wicket record, a landmark he achieved by dismissing Pakistan’s captain Azhar Ali during the third Test on Tuesday.

The three bowlers with more wickets than him are all spinners—Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets in 133 Tests), Australia's Shane Warne (708 wickets in 145 Tests) and India's Anil Kumble (619 wickets in 132 Tests). The next pacer after Anderson in the record books is retired Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath, with 563 Test wickets. Among current players, Anderson's teammate Stuart Broad holds the second highest number of Test wickets, at 514. He then went past the record held by New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee, who was the first cricketer to take 400 Test wickets.