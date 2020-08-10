  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: How women self-help groups helped India fight Covid-19

About 17 crore masks, 53 lakh PPE kits and 51 lakh litres of sanitiser have come from rural SHGs, said the government

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 10, 2020 09:28:32 AM IST
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:03:32 AM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
This legendary cricket umpire has advice for businesses fighting Covid-19
Ten interesting things we read this week