News by Numbers: PMs who unfurled the tricolour at Red Fort

In 74 years celebrating Independence Day, 14 Prime Ministers have hoisted the Indian flag in ceremony. Modi will be the first non-Congress PM to do so seven years in a row

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 15, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:39:35 PM IST
