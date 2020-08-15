  1. Home
No food wastage: A pledge you should take this Independence Day

In Saturday's News by Numbers, we take a look at how India wastes 40% of food produced each year—and how this affects the millions of Indians who go hungry daily

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 15, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST

 

