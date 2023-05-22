World's rich population declines by 3.8 percent in 2022
World's rich population declines by 3.8 percent in 2022
The recently published Knight Frank Wealth Report highlights the state of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in today's economic scenario, the top 10 countries that saw a growth in UHNWIs, and more
Samidha graduated with a bachelor’s in mass media from Sophia College, Mumbai, right before joining Forbes India, where she writes about various startups across industries, and also works on News by Numbers–a way of news story-telling through infographics. She is also part of the web team which oversees social media and organizes various annual events for the publication. Samidha is a film buff and enjoys all kinds of cinema–all the way from cringy bollywood films to those of Tarkovsky.