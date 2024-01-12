Five infrastructure projects aimed to revamp Mumbai

I

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Third Mumbai

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

Aqua Line 3 of Mumbai Metro Network

f you ask a Mumbaikar to describe their view of the city in the year gone by, they’d probably use the phrase 'under-construction’. From roads, to buildings, to bridges, a major chunk of the city has been part of some or the other revamp project. Starting today with the inauguration of the Trans Harbour Link in Mumbai, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city will be witnessing a few other largescale projects, which, once operational, are expected to bring about a transformational change to the city’s urban infrastructure landscape.The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), with a length of nearly 22 km, being inaugurated on January 12, is designed to connect Mumbai city with mainland Navi Mumbai. The six-lane bridge, christened Atal Setu after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is set to commence from Sewri in South Mumbai, extending to Chirle near Nhava Sheva.Overseen by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, this project is classified as a Regional Development Project and is being executed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 18,000 crore. The project holds significant promise for the economic advancement of Navi Mumbai and a portion of Raigad district, while also ensuring swifter connectivity with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Upon reaching full operational capacity, the sea bridge is poised to contribute substantially to the enhanced connectivity and economic progress of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As per a report in The Times of India, for the initial year, the toll for a one-way passage on MTHL is set at Rs 250, while the roundtrip toll is Rs 375. Both the MTHL and Navi Mumbai International Airport are further expected to boost India’s GDP by 1 percentage point.With the goal of enhancing housing, infrastructure, and efficient transportation for the expanding population of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the state government has approved a comprehensive preliminary plan for the establishment of a new city known as ‘Third Mumbai’. The proposed city is envisioned to be situated around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, connected to Mumbai via Atal Setu, commonly referred to as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The proposal of a ‘Third-Mumbai’ has only been approved as of now, and the details of the project are yet to be chalked out. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, this new city has been proposed to further boost economic activity and contribute to the country’s GDP.Under development and set to be managed by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is anticipated to solve the problem of capacity enhancement in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The initial phase of this greenfield airport is projected to accommodate 20 million passengers annually, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.The Navi Mumbai International Airport project is unfolding in several stages, ultimately reaching a total capacity of 60 million passengers per year and handling 800,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The development is estimated to cost around Rs 17,000 crore, as per the Economic Times.Apart from the many important buildings, locations, cinema, food, and being the economic capital of the country, Mumbai is also known for its traffic. To reduce or manage some of this traffic on existing roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conceptualised the Mumbai Coastal Road Project along the Western seafront. The project's primary aim, according to BMC, is to establish an alternative North-South Trunk route for the residents, enhancing connectivity within the city. This initiative is designed to complement the 33.5 km underground Aqua Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, connecting Cuffe Parade to Aarey and facilitating improved mobility between North and South Mumbai.The inaugural phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project spans 9.98 km, extending from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This phase involves seafront development and stands out as a pioneering effort in India. Expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, Phase 1 is estimated to incur a project cost of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.The Aqua Line 3 of Mumbai's Metro Network spans 33.5 km and is entirely underground, traversing the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor and establishing crucial connections between the city's financial centres like Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla-Complex, Fort, Worli, Lower Parel, and Goregaon. The entire route is anticipated to become operational in 2024, with Phase 1 potentially commencing by April. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 33,000 crore. According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), the metro line is poised to serve over 16 lakh commuters daily, contributing to a reduction in travel time in the densely congested city. Upon completion, this fully subterranean North-South metro corridor will encompass 27 stations and interchange points, facilitating connections with the renowned suburban railway, Monorail, and the 'Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar' Metro-1, which links the city from East to West.