Five infrastructure projects aimed to revamp Mumbai

If you ask a Mumbaikar to describe their view of the city in the year gone by, they’d probably use the phrase 'under-construction’. From roads, to buildings, to bridges, a major chunk of the city has been part of some or the other revamp project. Starting today with the inauguration of the Trans Harbour Link in Mumbai, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the city will be witnessing a few other largescale projects, which, once operational, are expected to bring about a transformational change to the city’s urban infrastructure landscape.