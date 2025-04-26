From Gensol's governance mess to India's new tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran, our top stories of the week

1) Greed and failing governance

Gensol Engineering, once a rising star in India's renewable energy sector, is now embroiled in a financial crisis. Market regulator Sebi found alarming discrepancies in the route the company had taken to divert funds to its promoters, Puneet and Anmol Jaggi. The brothers, once known for their serial entrepreneurship acumen, diverted the corporate funds to splurge on high-end personal amenities. Sebi's probe has also impacted the operation of EV cab service BluSmart—one of the startups funded by the brothers. However, retail shareholders are the real victims in this fraudulent chapter of Gensol. But who holds the bigger blame? The Jaggis or Sebi, which could have prevented this financial mess instead of reacting to it after the fact? Here's a detailed analysis.

2) Redefining travel

​On May 1, 2000, Deep Kalra's MakeMyTrip (MMT) registered its first-ever sell. It was a flight booking from the US to India. A quarter of a century later, it has served more than 80 million travellers while redefining the travel experience for millions of Indians. From flights to hotels, visas to forex, MMT’s journey so far has involved navigating the daunting maze of travel agents, changing schedules, geopolitics, natural disasters, and the once-in-a-lifetime Covid-19 pandemic. The next growth steps now involve integrating cutting-edge AI technologies, focusing more on a seamless user experience, and becoming a super app. MMT co-founder Rajesh Magow explains the path ahead.

3) How to beat the heat

As India braces for an exceptionally harsh summer, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of significantly higher-than-usual heatwave days from April to June. This alarming forecast raises concerns about the well-being of the nation's workforce, particularly those in the informal sector who are most vulnerable to heat stress. The situation underscores the need for both immediate and long-term measures to protect workers from the escalating effects of extreme heat. As the workforce faces a scorching challenge, what is the action plan of policymakers and private companies that are responsible for protecting the people?