India@75: A nation in the making
From Montreal's Wellington street to Mumbai's Colaba Causeway, these are the coolest streets in the world

The coolest street ranking by Time Out magazine considers each destination's urban fabric—restaurant openings or store closures making and breaking the life of a neighbourhood

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Aug 30, 2022 12:46:16 PM IST
Updated: Aug 30, 2022 01:34:05 PM IST

From Montreal's Wellington street to Mumbai's Colaba Causeway, these are the coolest streets in the worldColaba Causeway, Mumbai makes it on Time Out's coolest streets around the world list. Image: Shutterstock

The most beautiful beaches in the world, the countries with the best value for money, not to mention the most Instagrammed and Instagrammable sites ... In tourism, there seems to be a non-stop flow of various rankings. While we can at least give these rankings credit for helping us find the destination for an upcoming getaway, they don't always ensure that travelers will have one of those quintessential experiences the location is famous for. It is still necessary for travelers to make the right choices and above all to go to the right places!

Back in 2021, Time Out magazine launched a new type of listing designed to be more effective in this sense. The listing points not to a country or even a city but to streets where the visitor will surely find delights. The famous guide entitled its list "the coolest streets," but the interest of the concept goes well beyond "cool"... The methodology is efficient: more than 20,000 locals were questioned, from the United States to Australia and South Africa, a very wide geographical spectrum that corresponds to the range of events and addresses spotted by the brand. Then, based only on these choices. the magazine's expert staff, in each of their own countries, identified the arteries that are really worth including on a travel itinerary. And the selection is of course renewed annually to match the current state of each destination's urban fabric — restaurant openings or store closures making and breaking the life of a neighborhood. The proof: the corner of Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, landing in first place of this listing last year, has been replaced this year by Værnedamsvej (in fifth place), a district of the Danish capital known for ages but which has kept its soul intact, featuring natural wine bars, cute little stores and cheese counters.

Also read: What is 'philantourism,' aka the desire to do good on vacation?

Coming in first place on this ranking, which includes 33 streets this time (compared to 49 in 2021), Time Out recommends Rue Wellington in Montreal for its concentration of restaurants and bars. You can order great cocktails and delicious sandwiches — the best in the city.

Here is this year's complete list of streets to visit in the world:

1. Rue Wellington, Montreal

2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne

3. Great Western Road, Glasgow

4. Yongkang Street, Taipei

5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen

6. Karangahape Road, Auckland

7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong

8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok

9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin

10. Hayes Street, San Francisco

11. Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City

12. Kolokotroni, Athens

13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles

14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto

15. Via Provenza, Medellín

16. Calle Ocho, Miami

17. Deptford High Street, London

18. Praça das Flores, Lisbon

19. Oxford Street, Accra

20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester

22. Capel Street, Dublin

23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

24. Enmore Road, Sydney

25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo

26. Kloof Street, Cape Town

27. Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul

28. Calle Echegaray, Madrid

29. MacDougal Street, New York

30. Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona

31. Newbury Street, Boston

32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

33. Everton Road, Singapore

By Bérangère Chatelain

