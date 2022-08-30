From Montreal's Wellington street to Mumbai's Colaba Causeway, these are the coolest streets in the world

T

Here is this year's complete list of streets to visit in the world:

he most beautiful beaches in the world, the countries with the best value for money, not to mention the most Instagrammed and Instagrammable sites ... In tourism, there seems to be a non-stop flow of various rankings. While we can at least give these rankings credit for helping us find the destination for an upcoming getaway, they don't always ensure that travelers will have one of those quintessential experiences the location is famous for. It is still necessary for travelers to make the right choices and above all to go to the right places!Back in 2021, Time Out magazine launched a new type of listing designed to be more effective in this sense. The listing points not to a country or even a city but to streets where the visitor will surely find delights. The famous guide entitled its list "the coolest streets," but the interest of the concept goes well beyond "cool"... The methodology is efficient: more than 20,000 locals were questioned, from the United States to Australia and South Africa, a very wide geographical spectrum that corresponds to the range of events and addresses spotted by the brand. Then, based only on these choices. the magazine's expert staff, in each of their own countries, identified the arteries that are really worth including on a travel itinerary. And the selection is of course renewed annually to match the current state of each destination's urban fabric — restaurant openings or store closures making and breaking the life of a neighborhood. The proof: the corner of Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, landing in first place of this listing last year, has been replaced this year by Værnedamsvej (in fifth place), a district of the Danish capital known for ages but which has kept its soul intact, featuring natural wine bars, cute little stores and cheese counters.Coming in first place on this ranking, which includes 33 streets this time (compared to 49 in 2021), Time Out recommends Rue Wellington in Montreal for its concentration of restaurants and bars. You can order great cocktails and delicious sandwiches — the best in the city.1. Rue Wellington, Montreal2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne3. Great Western Road, Glasgow4. Yongkang Street, Taipei5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen6. Karangahape Road, Auckland7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin10. Hayes Street, San Francisco11. Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City12. Kolokotroni, Athens13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto15. Via Provenza, Medellín16. Calle Ocho, Miami17. Deptford High Street, London18. Praça das Flores, Lisbon19. Oxford Street, Accra20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester22. Capel Street, Dublin23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai24. Enmore Road, Sydney25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo26. Kloof Street, Cape Town27. Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul28. Calle Echegaray, Madrid29. MacDougal Street, New York30. Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona31. Newbury Street, Boston32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai33. Everton Road, Singapore