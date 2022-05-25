



Remote working's large-scale rollout around the world has not only brought about a new way of thinking about how to organize one's time and relationships with a company. Remote workers now constitute a new category of travelers, and it's a category that Venice is interested in attracting to boost its population with a completely different profile of resident.



How would you feel about getting ready for your next meeting, not in an open space, but in the famous Piazza San Marco in Venice? The Serenissima is awaiting you. In fact it has even developed a digital platform to encourage digital nomads to choose it as their new remote office. A symbol of mass tourism, Venice is not only grappling with managing the flow of visitors, which number in the million, it is also suffering from plummeting population numbers. The historic center tallies just 50,000 inhabitants, down from 174,000 in the 1950s, while the population that remains in the heart of this mythical destination is getting significantly older. According to Bloomberg, people in their 50s outnumber those in their 20s and 30s by two to one.





