



There are around 250 Chinese companies listed on the US exchanges in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) with a total market capitalization close to $2 trillion. This includes big names like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Pinduoduo and Yum China.



Why do Chinese companies list on the US exchanges? A US listing attracts a larger pool of investors thereby improving the liquidity of the shares. It also provides more visibility to the company which can help in fundraising in future. Companies from weaker regulatory environments may gain trust of investors and business partners by listing on the US exchanges because they can claim to be following stronger regulations. Some companies may have their own specific reasons. For example, Alibaba first tried to list on the Hong Kong Exchange in 2014. However, the Hong Kong Exchange regulations of that time did not allow dual-class share structure in Alibaba because it was against ‘one share one vote’ principle. As a result, Alibaba decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in September 2014.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.