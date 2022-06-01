



Forget New York, Paris and London, as the Indonesian capital Jakarta is the most searched city on Google Street View since its launch 15 years ago. Surprisingly, the world's top tourist destinations are not necessarily the most popular on this virtual navigation service.



Since its creation, Google Street View has collected no less than 220 billion images to offer a virtual journey to internet users, who can effectively wander the streets of a hundred countries and territories around the world. According to the Mountain View tech giant, more than 16 million kilometers have been covered in order to digitize roads, landscapes and other paths and walkways in three dimensions.





