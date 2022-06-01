



Researchers have found that children between the ages of 8 and 12 who play video games perform better on a variety of tests associated with intelligence and cognitive development.



Can video games play a role in the development of children's intellectual capacities? A recent study on American children undertaken with nearly 10,000 child participants and published in Scientific Reports shows changes in their cognitive performance according to the time they spend on video games.





Better performance among video game players



