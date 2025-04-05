From Trump tariffs' impact on India to the evolution of EV market, our top stories of the week

1) Trump tariffs and India

On what he dubbed as 'Liberation Day', US President Donald Trump unveiled unprecedented trade tariffs for countries across the globe. Trump, while speaking at the White House, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "great friend" but that he had not been "treating us right". On the charts displayed at the announcement, the tariffs listed India at 26 percent, but a subsequent annexe put duties at 27 percent. In addition to the 10 percent baseline tax for all countries by the US, these numbers threaten inflationary pressures, a slowdown in growth and volatility in stocks worldwide. But how does it impact India specifically? How are markets taking this new development? Will an easy monetary policy provide some respite until the negotiations of the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement with Washington are finished? Here are some answers.

2) Remaking Mahindra Group

Anish Shah is the first group head from outside the founding family of Mahindra & Mahindra since its inception in 1945. Shah first took charge as a deputy managing director and group chief financial officer in April 2020. He stepped up as CEO a year later. Since then, the group's automotive business has come out of its rough patch as bestsellers Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, and even their tractors outsell the competitors. Shah operates with the mantra: Do less, but whatever you do, do it well. As a manager, he is seen to be driven by numbers. Here, we present an overview of the opportunities and challenges that Shah needs to tackle to achieve what only a few leaders in corporate India have managed.

3) Reclaiming the throne

“They came, they saw, they kept quiet, and then they captured.” Amit Kaushik, managing director (India) at Urban Science International, a Detroit-based global consulting firm, told Forbes India in October last year when he was asked about the recent success of legacy players in the EV two-wheeler market. Bajaj, TVS, Hero, and Honda, which were enjoying their ICE success, took their sweet time to make room for the EV evolution. In EVs, the three big boys—Hero, Bajaj and TVS—were pale shadows of their dominating might in petrol two-wheelers as Ola Electric and Ather Energy started capturing the market. Come 2025, Bajaj has become the largest electric two-wheeler maker in the country, followed by TVS Motors. What changed? Is it the tipping point for the Indian EV two-wheeler market? Here are some answers.