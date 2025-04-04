Meet the American who circumnavigated the world in an EV

About a century ago, Canada’s Aloha Wanderwell became the first woman to travel around the world. Driving a Ford Model T—regarded as the most influential vehicle of the 20th century—it took the 16-year-old five years, between 1922 and 1927, to traverse 500,000 miles across 80 countries. The world, and automobiles, have changed much since then, but some things haven’t. Wanderlust being one of them. Following in the tracks of Wanderwell, in September 2023, 25-year-old American Lexie Alford started off on a similar journey, in yet another Ford. This time it was a pre-production model of the all-electric Ford Explorer. Consequently, she became the only person to circumnavigate the world in an electric vehicle (EV).

The journey, which began from Nice in France and gained entry in the Guinness World Records, took Alford 200 days to complete, during which she drove more than 30,000 km across six continents and 27 countries, before coming full circle to France in March 2024. Alford calls it a test of endurance, adventure, and innovation, not just for herself, but the car as well. “The car was pushing the limits of EV travel just as much as I was pushing my own,” says the content creator, who goes by the username lexielimitless, and has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Travelling through Europe, Australia, Asia, North and South America, she experienced extreme conditions, whether it be the sub-freezing temperatures in the Rockies to the scorching heat of the Atacama Desert. “The car became my home, and my most trusted companion,” she recalls.

Alford’s journey was sponsored by Ford, and included a team of 10-odd people, some of whom were videographers recording the journey for a documentary called Charge Around the Globe. Ford’s team also ensured the vehicle had the necessary software and hardware support to complete the journey, along with managing logistical requirements and emergencies.

On the completion of Alford’s journey, the Ford Explorer went on sale on March 26, 2024, in Europe, for which it was specifically designed; it is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Engineered and built in Germany, at the company’s Cologne plant, the five-seater crossover is Ford’s second EV, following the Mustang Mach-e, and marks the start of a ramping up of electric models from the brand. At the launch, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, said: “We’re proud to launch this new all-electric passenger car designed specifically for Europe’s roads and customers, and obviously capable of taking you anywhere in the world.”

Alford’s journey was not just a discovery of the car’s capabilities, but also of EV infrastructure around the world. “Some places, like the US and parts of Europe, had a strong fast-charging network, making the journey relatively smooth. In Australia, I was fortunate to drive on Queensland’s Superhighway, one of the longest EV charging highways in the world. However, as soon as I entered Asia, things became more unpredictable,” says Alford. For example, India had solid EV infrastructure in major cities, but since the car was a European pre-production model, it wasn’t compatible with many of the available chargers, forcing her to find alternative charging solutions. South America and Africa were also tough regions where she had to rely on slow overnight charging in remote areas.

Also read: Bad roads, good places, great cars: Luxury SUVs go off the road However, she did find charging an EV to be significantly cheaper than refuelling a petroleum-powered vehicle for a journey of this scale. In some places, she could charge for free, while in others, costs were minimal compared to traditional fuel prices. In India, Alford travelled through Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Jaigaon before entering Bhutan. “India was one of the most challenging yet rewarding parts of my journey. The chaotic traffic and infrastructure issues made for some incredibly tough driving conditions,” she says. After all the ordeals, crossing into Bhutan had felt like a massive victory to her. “It was a reminder that even the toughest parts of the journey lead to the most incredible moments,” she says. In an Instagram reel, Alford had said, “Driving in India is literally like nowhere else in the entire world. Even though there were times when I didn’t know I was going to make it, it took driving through India to realise just how beautiful this place is. Everywhere looked like it was straight out of a movie.” EV charging infrastructure apart, Alford had to remain mindful of her health, because of the constantly changing environment and food. “Every challenge reinforced the idea that pushing the limits of what’s possible comes with setbacks—but those setbacks made the victories even more meaningful,” she says. And 200 days on the road made her realise that the world is much more connected than most people think. “Even in the most remote places, there are always people willing to help.” As for EVs, Alford believes they are the future, although there’s still some work to be done. There exists a difference in how much different countries have transitioned, and the gaps between charging infrastructure in cities and rural or remote areas. There is also a transition in public perception that is required. “Many people I met were excited about EVs, but don’t fully trust their reliability. Trips like mine help prove that long distance EV travel is possible,” she concludes.