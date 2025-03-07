How India Eats: 15 percent rise in chicken prices drives non-veg thali cost higher again in FebÂ Â 

A continuous rise in broiler chicken prices increased the non-vegetarian thali costs in February too. Chicken prices, which contribute to 50 percent of a non-veg thali, surged by an estimated 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) in February, shows Crisil analysis.

However, on a monthly basis, the same thali prices cooled off due to a 5 percent drop in broiler chicken prices month-on-month on concerns of lower demand amid a bird flu scare in southern India.

The vegetarian thali got cheaper in February led by a decline in tomato and LPG prices. Tomato prices fell by 28 percent YoY to Rs 23 per kg in February from Rs 32 per kg in February last year due to a 20 percent increase in arrivals in the month. However, a jump in the prices of onion, potato and vegetable oil prevented a further decrease in the veg thali cost. On a yearly basis, prices of onion, potato and vegetable oil rose 11 percent, 16 percent and 18 percent respectively. Amid fresh arrivals, onion, potato and tomato prices declined by 7 percent, 17 percent and 25 percent MoM, respectively.

The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuel fell 11 percent YoY In February which provided some relief to overall thali costs.

Also read: How India Eats: Sharp rise in chicken prices shoots up non-veg thali rates by 17 percent