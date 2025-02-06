How India Eats: Sharp rise in chicken prices shoots up non-veg thali rates by 17 percent

An estimated 33 percent year-on-year jump in broiler chicken prices drove non-veg thali costs in January compared to the same month last year. However, its prices declined at a slower pace (monthly) compared to a vegetarian thali
An increase in broiler chicken prices drastically drove overall cost of home-cooked non-vegetarian thali in the first month of 2025. In addition to that, prices of other key food items such as potato and pulses also went up.
The average price of a home-cooked vegetarian thali was Rs60.6 in January, a 17 percent jump from Rs52 in the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, the same thali prices declined by 4 percent from Rs63.3 in December last year.
The increase in non-vegetarian thali cost was driven by an estimated 33 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the price of broiler, says Crisil. Broiler chicken prices account for 50 percent of a non-vegetarian thali cost. “The surge in prices can be attributed to the low base of last year when the prices dipped due to excess supply. Elevated feed cost further contributed to the increase,” explains Crisil.
However, the cost of a non-veg thali declined at a slower pace on a monthly basis compared to a vegetarian thali due to an estimated 1 percent rise in broiler prices month-on-month (MoM).
Prices of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) decreased in January compared to the previous month. Tomato prices fell 34 percent MoM, helped by fresh rabi arrivals. Potato cost 16 percent cheaper while onion prices were 21 percent lower MoM in January, which further supported a decline in overall prices of thali, especially the vegetarian variant.
In January, the average cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali was at Rs28.7, 9 percent lower from the same month last year. On a yearly basis, vegetarian thali prices jumped 2 percent from Rs28 in January 2024.
Potato price surged 35 percent on a low base of last year to Rs31 per kg in January from Rs23 per kg in the same month last year. Similarly, prices of pulses rose by 7 percent YoY in January. This was due to an estimated 7 percent YoY fall in production in the previous season (July-June), resulting in a lower opening stock for the current season.
Adding to the cost was a 17 percent YoY jump in vegetable oil prices due to a rise in import duties, which has made imported oils more expensive.
“However, an 11 percent YoY drop in LPG fuel cost provided a partial offset. While a 2 percent and 5 percent decline in rice and tomato prices YoY prevented a further increase in costs,” says Crisil.
Food inflation is gradually declining with the winter crop soothing prices. It was 8.4 percent in December after a high of 9 percent in November and 9.5 percent in October. Inflation has been above 5 percent in the food bucket for cereals, meat, eggs, oils, fruits and vegetables for several months.
The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in North, South, East and West India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, cooking gas) driving changes in the cost of a thali.
(Forbes India's monthly series 'How India Eats' takes a look at how the average price of a food plate in India changes every month, indicating the impact on the common man's expenditure, by analysing the Indian thali)