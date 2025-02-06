How India Eats: Sharp rise in chicken prices shoots up non-veg thali rates by 17 percent

An increase in broiler chicken prices drastically drove overall cost of home-cooked non-vegetarian thali in the first month of 2025. In addition to that, prices of other key food items such as potato and pulses also went up.

The average price of a home-cooked vegetarian thali was Rs60.6 in January, a 17 percent jump from Rs52 in the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, the same thali prices declined by 4 percent from Rs63.3 in December last year.

The increase in non-vegetarian thali cost was driven by an estimated 33 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the price of broiler, says Crisil. Broiler chicken prices account for 50 percent of a non-vegetarian thali cost. “The surge in prices can be attributed to the low base of last year when the prices dipped due to excess supply. Elevated feed cost further contributed to the increase,” explains Crisil.

However, the cost of a non-veg thali declined at a slower pace on a monthly basis compared to a vegetarian thali due to an estimated 1 percent rise in broiler prices month-on-month (MoM).