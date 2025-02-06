From building businesses to addressing pressing needs to ditching high-paying jobs, meet the winners of Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025, a class full of performers who are a mix of tech innovators, health care mavericks, financial wizards, and more.

Now, in its 12th year, Forbes India’s annual and most-awaited list has winners across 19 categories, including the newly added Artificial Intelligence.

The cohort of winners has not only launched disruptive businesses all under the age of 30, but also focussed on creating social impact through ventures that address societal issues, sustainability and community development. They are a mix of dynamic entrepreneurs, professionals, sportspersons, influencers, and creative artistes in music, film and visual arts.

We’re talking of winners who’ve built an Internet-of-Things-enabled door-to-door smart waste collection facility for urban areas and a 25-year-old who makes maths fun to dispel the fears around the subject. We have three friends and former roommates who went on to launch a restaurant in Mumbai where diners meet farmers to learn about the ingredients they are consuming, and the challenges faced in growing them.

Talk of the resilience the winners possess, and a 12-year-old who saw most of his family wealth lost to the 2008 financial crisis ended up becoming the youngest vice president at 27 at Bain Capital Private Equity, an investment firm.