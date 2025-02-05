Silencing science: How Trump Administration 2.0 is reshaping US public health

Medical researchers forced to compile national data by hand, silence on a major tuberculosis outbreak, and the erasure of gender references: the Trump administration has pushed the US public health system into uncharted territory.

Here's a look at some of the biggest impacts.

Key medical journal goes silent

Days after President Donald Trump took office, the Department of Health and Human Services imposed an indefinite "pause" on communications, silencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) for the first time in it 60 years of existence.

The journal, which once documented the first AIDS cases, has missed two editions with no return date.

MMWR "is really important for states to read to have a more in-depth understanding of what might be going on and what to do about it," Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University, told AFP, calling the pause a "radical departure" from norms.