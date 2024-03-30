Jharkhand government spruces up education system

In March, the Jharkhand government laid the foundation stone of a degree college in Potka area of East Singhbhum district, paving the way for higher education in the region. The college is set up with the objective of providing quality education to children of all sections and communities including tribals, indigenous people, farmers, labourers, SC/ST, and minorities.
For the development and promotion of the rich tribal and regional languages of the state, teaching in these languages will start from the primary schools. Appointment of bell-based teachers of tribal languages including Santali, Mundari and Oraon will be done soon. The government’s priority is to start teaching Bengali and Oriya languages from primary schools in the state.