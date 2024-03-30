Jharkhand government spruces up education system





In March, the Jharkhand government laid the foundation stone of a degree college in Potka area of East Singhbhum district, paving the way for higher education in the region. The college is set up with the objective of providing quality education to children of all sections and communities including tribals, indigenous people, farmers, labourers, SC/ST, and minorities.



For the development and promotion of the rich tribal and regional languages of the state, teaching in these languages will start from the primary schools. Appointment of bell-based teachers of tribal languages including Santali, Mundari and Oraon will be done soon. The government’s priority is to start teaching Bengali and Oriya languages from primary schools in the state.

The government reckons that only when the young generation gets a better education will the condition and direction of the state change, with more people able to come out of poverty. Education will ensure more doctors, engineers, lawyers and officers and adequate number of skilled people who can leverage Jharkhand’s ample mineral wealth for public and state interest. Gold, uranium, copper, iron, stone, coal, and other mineral wealth are found in abundance in the state, yet people here are forced to live in poverty currently.





The government is also helping students finance their education through the Guruji Credit Card Scheme. Under this scheme, education loans are being provided as per the need for a higher education degree. It is also giving 100 percent scholarships to the children of tribal and indigenous communities who want to study in educational institutions abroad.





Meanwhile, the scholarship amount has been increased by three times so that the children of farmers and labourers, and the children of every poor family in the state can get a better education. The state government is providing all the necessary facilities to ensure that the education of the students does not stop due to lack of funds. Work is being done to strengthen social, economic and educational systems in the state.