'Love Actually' filmmaker Richard Curtis makes first foray into animation

Two decades after scoring a surprise holiday season global hit with "Love Actually", British filmmaker Richard Curtis is bidding to repeat the trick with his first foray into animation.

The 68-year-old writer and director has co-adapted his own trilogy of children's books, and commandeered longtime friend Ed Sheeran into contributing an original song, to bring "That Christmas" to the big and small screens.

Featuring the voices of Brian Cox ("Succession"), Bill Nighy ("Love Actually") and a host of other acting talent, it hits select UK cinemas this week before its worldwide release on Netflix from December 4.

Curtis, behind box office successes like "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill", before 2003's "Love Actually", said his first venture into animated movies was full of surprises, particularly the time-consuming nature of the genre.

"I've been shocked by the amount of time (it takes)," he told AFP as the film premiered at the London Film Festival last month. There were some silver linings, however.