Tech5: Amazon pilots Q-commerce in Bengaluru, Google reports quantum breakthrough, and more

Amazon testing a quick commerce service in India

Amazon is piloting a quick commerce service in India, aiming to deliver groceries and other items in 15 minutes or less, TechCrunch reports . This move places Amazon as the sixth major player in India’s growing $6 billion quick commerce market, competing with companies like BlinkIt, Swiggy, and Zepto, according to TechCrunch.

The service has been initially launched in Bengaluru. Quick commerce is gaining traction in India, with projections showing substantial growth in the coming years. TechCrunch reports that investment firm CLSA projects a six-fold increase between FY24 and FY27, estimating India’s fast-delivery service to become a $27 billion market.

Google says it’s made a significant breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Researchers at Google’s Quantum AI lab have reported what they say is a major breakthrough in quantum computing , in an area called quantum error correction. They have done this in developing a new quantum chip called Willow, they wrote in a paper published by the scientific journal

The researchers write they demonstrated that increasing the number of qubits in the Willow quantum system reduced errors exponentially. Qubits, short for quantum bits, can hold multiple states at the same time, unlike the classical computer’s binary system. In theory, this allows a quantum computer to solve extremely complex and computationally intensive problems very quickly.

In reality, the laws of physics that apply to the qubits are such that they are extremely sensitive to everything and can often return errors. By scaling up from 3x3 to 7x7 qubit arrays, Google’s team says it achieved a significant reduction in error rates, marking the first time a quantum system has operated “below threshold”.