Tech5: Sachin Bansal said to be selling Ola stake, LTIMindtree upgraded to 'Buy', and more

Microsoft CEO Nadella meets PM Modi, discusses plans in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6 to discuss technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting emphasised Microsoft's growing engagement with India and its commitment to advancing AI solutions in the country, according to multiple news reports.

Nadella spoke about making India “AI-first” and expanding Microsoft's presence to benefit all Indians. Modi praised Microsoft’s plans, highlighting the importance of their discussions on tech and AI. Earlier, Nadella had met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who sought Microsoft's support to position Hyderabad as a global tech hub.

Nadella's visit underscores Microsoft's deepening ties with India’s technology sector, where the company has more than 22,000 employees.

NXP says India could account for 10 percent of revenue by 2030: Reuters

NXP Semiconductors expects India to contribute 8 to 10 percent of its revenue by 2030, driven by growth in the country's automotive and industrial sectors, Reuters reports . NXP India head Hitesh Garg highlighted India’s potential as a key market, with the company planning to invest over $1 billion in research and development.

This focus comes as sales to China, a major market for NXP, face uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and tariffs. India aims to become a significant player in the global chip market, with projections for its semiconductor industry to reach $63 billion by 2026, though it has yet to produce its first chip, Reuters notes.

Sachin Bansal in talks to sell stake in Ola: Economic Times

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal is in talks to sell his $100 million stake in Ola, the ride-hailing company co-founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, Economic Times reports. Bansal, who invested in Ola in 2019 when the company was valued at $3 billion, is seeking a higher valuation of around $4 billion for the sale, according to ET.