Tech5: SpaceX rescue capsule docks with ISS; India moves up by one on innovation index, and more

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying astronaut Nick Hague (NASA) and Alexander Gorbunov (Roscosmos) to the International Space Station. The Crew 9 rotation mission also brings back astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Willmore next February.
SpaceX capsule sent to rescue stranded astronauts docks with ISS
A SpaceX capsule, named Dragon Freedom, sent to bring back two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) has autonomously docked with the station, SpaceX posted in an update on its website. The capsule has two empty seats for Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were only meant to be on the ISS for eight days, but were forced to remain there because of a fault discovered during the flight. They are now expected to return to Earth in February.
The capsule, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 28, carrying Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos (Russian cosmonaut) Alexander Gorbunov. It arrived at the ISS on September 30, about 28 hours after liftoff.
India moves up by one position on Global Innovation Index
India’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index moved up by only one position to 39 for the year 2024, after remaining at 40 for 2023 and 2022. In 2021, India’s ranking was 46, among more than 130 countries in this list, which the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has been putting together each year since 2007.
In comparison, India’s ranking in 2015 was 81. After climbing more than 40 positions, India has entered the stretch where the journey ahead will only be tougher, and competition on every parameter will be against the most advanced economies of the world. Among the bright spots highlighted by WIPO is India’s ranking among the world’s scientific clusters at number 4. Overall, Switzerland, Sweden, the US, Singapore, and the UK have emerged as the world’s most innovative economies, in the 2024 rankings.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund to invest $500 million in OpenAI
SoftBank's Vision Fund plans to invest $500 million in OpenAI as part of the artificial intelligence (AI) company’s ongoing funding round, The Information reported yesterday. OpenAI, which is preparing to become a for-profit business is seeking $6.5 billion in investments at a $150 billion valuation, led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Microsoft.
This investment comes amid top-level exits, including CTO Mira Murati. While this marks SoftBank's first investment in OpenAI, it previously backed a competitor, Perplexity AI, valued at $3 billion.
BEL, ISRO SAC sign MoU to indigenise satcom gear
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the indigenisation and production of space-grade travelling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs) in India, according to a BEL press release on September 30. The partnership aims to enhance domestic defence and space capabilities, while reducing foreign exchange costs.
TWTAs, critical for satellite communications and remote sensing, will be developed by SAC and manufactured by BEL, which has established a state-of-the-art facility for this purpose. BEL, a leading defence PSU, is expanding its offerings beyond defence into sectors like homeland security and smart cities.
TRAI releases consultation paper on private broadcasters
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a Consultation Paper on developing a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for private broadcasters. Currently, private radio operators are limited to FM bands, while All India Radio is digitising its analogue networks.
Digital broadcasting offers significant advantages, including the ability to transmit multiple channels on a single frequency with superior audio quality. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested TRAI's recommendations, prompting this consultation to address necessary changes to existing FM policies. Stakeholders can submit comments by October 28, 2024, with counter-comments due by November 11, 2024.