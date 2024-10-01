From Gen to Jan: The possible 'third path' for India





It has been almost two years since the ChatGPT launch sparked a frenzy in the technology and business world. While the brouhaha has died down a little bit, the world-changing promise of GenAI (generative artificial intelligence), and AI (artificial intelligence) overall, remains. “AI is not just a technology or a trend,” says Gartner, “it is a profound shift in how humans and machines interact.” This profound shift will reshape our businesses, economies, society, and, perhaps, humanity itself.





(This story appears in the 04 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)