Finding the sweet spot for India's Sovereign AI

The right balance between economic considerations and strategic imperatives will be key
As nations grapple with the relentless pace of technological disruption, the Sovereign Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework has emerged as a pivotal element in the strategic calculus of states. Sovereign AI encapsulates the burgeoning trend of countries harnessing AI to bolster their technological autonomy, economic vitality, and security apparatus. It signifies a paradigm shift towards a self-sufficient AI infrastructure, fostering a resilient domestic ecosystem capable of competing on the global stage.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai]