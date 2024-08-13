Social change by design: The potential of design thinking in the social sector

Social sector organisations should consider design thinking a critical capability and seek to develop it through training programmes and hiring
Design thinking, a popular approach for innovation in the corporate sector, is yet to find its feet in the social sector. The social sector aims to address wicked problems through innovative, sustainable solutions. Wicked problems are complex, ill-defined, ambiguous, and require systemic, multi-dimensional solutions. These problems impact and are impacted by several interdependent factors and multiple stakeholders who may be located across multiple social systems and organisations. Examples of such problems include universal access to quality education, healthcare for all, economic and environmental sustainability, climate change, and income inequalities. The design thinking approach facilitates solution development for such wicked problems. It is a human-centric approach rooted in empathy. The social sector also operates with high empathy and contextual connectedness with its target community. Given the alignment between the design thinking process and the social sector issues and context, it is quite surprising that there is limited use of design thinking in the social sector.
