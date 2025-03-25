Wall Street lifted on hopes for softer Trump tariffs

Wall Street rose sharply on Monday, as the White House indicated that President Donald Trump was contemplating imposing less drastic US tariffs next week than previously thought.

Investor sentiment has been jolted in recent weeks by fears that the president's hardball policies could deal a painful blow to the global economy.

April 2 is now the focus of attention, with Trump labelling it "Liberation Day" as he prepares to unveil a raft of "reciprocal" measures—imposing tariffs on other countries equal to those in place against the United States.

A White House official told AFP on Monday that the sector-specific levies he had previously threatened "may or may not happen" as planned on April 2, adding that the situation was currently fluid.

All three major indices on Wall Street closed higher, with the tech-rich Nasdaq ending the day up 2.3 percent.