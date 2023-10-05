Photo of the day: 1 cup, 10 captains: Let the games begin

This handout photograph taken on October 4, 2023 and released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows (L-R) South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma with his counterparts Pakistanís Babar Azam, England's Jos Buttler, Netherlands' Scott Edwards, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Indiaís Rohit Sharma, Australia's Pat Cummins, Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi and New Zealand's Kane Williamson posing for a group photograph on the eve of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Image: International Cricket Council (ICC) / AFP



