  4. Photo of the day: 1 cup, 10 captains: Let the games begin

Photo of the day: 1 cup, 10 captains: Let the games begin

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 5, 2023 12:55:37 PM IST
Updated: Oct 5, 2023 01:05:06 PM IST

Photo of the day: 1 cup, 10 captains: Let the games beginThis handout photograph taken on October 4, 2023 and released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows (L-R) South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma with his counterparts Pakistanís Babar Azam, England's Jos Buttler, Netherlands' Scott Edwards, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Indiaís Rohit Sharma, Australia's Pat Cummins, Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi and New Zealand's Kane Williamson posing for a group photograph on the eve of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Image: International Cricket Council (ICC) / AFP

