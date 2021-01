U.S. Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl of CBS News in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol January 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi and her leadership team are considering an impeachment process of President Donald Trump after pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped the process the certification for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ electoral college win.

Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images