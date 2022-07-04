Photo of the day: A call for peace and green

Greenpeace activists raise a factice wind turbine on the edge of Lake Lugano during a demonstration calling for a sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine, ahead of a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on July 4, 2022. Ministers from dozens of countries and international organisations' leaders will gather in the city of Lugano with the aim of providing a roadmap for the war-ravaged country's recovery.

Image: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP



