Photo of the day: A smashing victory

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 12, 2023 03:50:01 PM IST
Updated: Feb 12, 2023 03:59:16 PM IST

Photo of the day: A smashing victoryIndia's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with teammates after a batsman's dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 11, 2023. Ashwin's five-wicket haul spearheaded India's demolition job of the Aussies as they romped to a massive innings and a 132-run victory in the First Test.

Image: Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

