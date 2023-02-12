Photo of the day: A smashing victory

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with teammates after a batsman's dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 11, 2023. Ashwin's five-wicket haul spearheaded India's demolition job of the Aussies as they romped to a massive innings and a 132-run victory in the First Test.

Image: Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP



