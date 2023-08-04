Photo of the day: Agniveer (literally)

A member of the ASC motorcycle display team Tornadoes performs during the passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveer soldiers at the ASC Centre & College on August 04, 2023, in Bengaluru, India. Agnipath is a new recruitment scheme for personnel below the rank of commissioned officers into the three wings of the defence forces in India, where recruits will be hired for a maximum of four years. This scheme, approved in June 2022, has been criticised for not providing pensions and other benefits, bypassing long tenures and lack of public debates before its implementation. Personnel recruited under this scheme are called Agniveer.

Image: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images



