A 200 kilo, all electric two-seater flying taxi is the cynosure of all eyes at Bharat Drone Mahotsav, the biggest Indian drones festival at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on May 27, 2022. Hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the festival will host discussions on the world's drone policies, advancement of drone technology, operations, and traffic management in the drone ecosystem and the future of the drone industry.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



