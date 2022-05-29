A still from Shaunak Sen's environmentally sensitive documentary 'All that Breathes', which won the prestigious The Golden Eye at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28, 2022. The film maps the lives of two brothers Saud and Nadeem, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating the black kite in their rundown basement in Delhi's Wazirabad while grappling with the city's ongoing environmental and political changes.

Image: HBO Documentary Films



