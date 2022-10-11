India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: At loggerheads

Photo of the day: At loggerheads

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 11, 2022 02:01:55 PM IST
Updated: Oct 11, 2022 02:09:09 PM IST

Photo of the day: At loggerheadsRussia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, speaks during a United Nations (UN) general assembly meeting, following the Russian security council veto at UN headquarters in New York City on October 10, 2022. The UN General Assembly met hours after Russia launched a deadly barrage of missile strikes at cities across Ukraine, as Western powers condemned Moscow's latest attacks and sought to underscore its isolation.
Image: Andrea Renault / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
World failing to address 'dangerous' inequality after Covid: Oxfam
OECD proposes a framework for reporting crypto transactions