Photo of the day: At loggerheads

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, speaks during a United Nations (UN) general assembly meeting, following the Russian security council veto at UN headquarters in New York City on October 10, 2022. The UN General Assembly met hours after Russia launched a deadly barrage of missile strikes at cities across Ukraine, as Western powers condemned Moscow's latest attacks and sought to underscore its isolation.

Image: Andrea Renault / AFP





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.