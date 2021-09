A portion of road caved in after heavy rains, at Indirapuram, Shipra Srishti, on September 11, 2021 in Ghaziabad, India. Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday woke up to a cloudy morning which soon gave way to heavy rain, in line with an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Image: Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images