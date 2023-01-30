Photo of the day: Beating the rains

Marching bands from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force performing live in heavy rains during the Beating the Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk on January 29, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The four-day-long Republic Day celebrations culminate with the Beating the Retreat ceremony which marks the return of the Army to the barracks.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



