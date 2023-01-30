Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: Beating the rains

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 30, 2023 01:59:14 PM IST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 02:08:37 PM IST

Photo of the day: Beating the rainsMarching bands from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force performing live in heavy rains during the Beating the Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk on January 29, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The four-day-long Republic Day celebrations culminate with the Beating the Retreat ceremony which marks the return of the Army to the barracks.
Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

