India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Boundless joy

Photo of the day: Boundless joy

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 26, 2022 02:07:58 PM IST
Updated: Aug 26, 2022 02:38:29 PM IST

Photo of the day: Boundless joyUkrainian soldier Oleksandr lifts his two-year-old daughter Nikole after they disembarked from a train at Lviv railway station in Ukraine on August 25, 2022. Ukraine is now in the seventh month of war since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year. Lviv has been spared the brunt of that attack, which has focused on central and eastern parts of Ukraine, but the city has been targeted periodically by missile strikes.
Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
'The cultural front': Ukraine theatre goes underground
Uttkarsh Mehta: Meet the man behind the razing of Noida's Supertech twin towers