Photo of the day: Burning forest

Firefighters are seen during a fire in Puren, Araucania region, Chile, February 5, 2023. Chile has extended an emergency declaration to several central-southern regions after a devastating heat wave provoked forest fires that left at least 23 people dead and over 979 injured. Official data released late Friday showed that some 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) have been burned by the fires due to climate change's evolution.

Image: Javier Torres / AFP





