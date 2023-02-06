Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Burning forest

Photo of the day: Burning forest

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 6, 2023 12:58:51 PM IST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 01:02:32 PM IST

Photo of the day: Burning forestFirefighters are seen during a fire in Puren, Araucania region, Chile, February 5, 2023. Chile has extended an emergency declaration to several central-southern regions after a devastating heat wave provoked forest fires that left at least 23 people dead and over 979 injured. Official data released late Friday showed that some 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) have been burned by the fires due to climate change's evolution.
Image: Javier Torres / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Hijabi 'indie mothers' embraced by young Indonesian music fans